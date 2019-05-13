Authentic8 Expands into Europe to Meet Growing Market Demand for Web Isolation Solutions

Step follows approval for participation in NATO bidding and procurement process

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2019, the company behind the secure cloud browser Silo, has announced its expansion into Europe. The software firm, which was named an approved bidder by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO's annual industry conference which will take place on May 20-22 in Oslo, Norway.



600 senior government, military and industry leaders are expected at NITEC19. The conference aims to increase NATO access to leading edge commercial technologies such as Authentic8's web isolation solutions, which have been compared to the "air gap" approach to IT security on submarines and in nuclear power plants.

"We feel honored by this opportunity to introduce the new version of Silo and its improved capabilities to the senior technology decision makers of the NATO community," said Scott Petry, co-founder and CEO of Authentic8. "The inclusion of Silo and Silo Research Toolbox in the premier showcase of tech innovations that would strengthen NATO is a vote of confidence for web isolation in general and for Silo in particular."

Web isolation with the Silo Cloud Browser enables Authentic8 customers to browse the internet without exposing their identity or local IT to web-borne exploits and threats. Silo Research Toolbox serves as an integrated web research platform with managed attribution that enables security analysts to collaboratively conduct secure, misattributed, and anonymous investigations on the open, deep, and dark web.

In the U.S., more than 500 security-sensitive companies and public sector organizations use the company's Cloud Browser and Research Toolbox solutions.

In Europe, Authentic8 already serves several major government and commercial customers with its regional and worldwide infrastructure and is currently expanding its sales, solution engineering, and support teams. Its presence at NITEC reflects the increased demand for web isolation solutions among the alliance's 29 member nations and their respective NATO operations, according to Justin Cleveland, Head of Government Operations at Authentic8.

"I would like to thank our U.S. and European customers, who have been instrumental in increasing the awareness of Authentic8's solutions in the market," said Cleveland. "They have become ambassadors for Silo and its capabilities at the highest levels of NATO."

Authentic8 will be represented at NITEC19 by co-founder and CEO Scott Petry and Justin Cleveland, Head of Government Operations. They will be joined by Brigadier General John Adams (Ret.), a former Deputy United States Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee.

About Authentic8

Authentic8 is redefining how enterprises conduct business on the web with the Silo web isolation platform. Silo insulates and isolates all web data and code execution from user endpoints, providing powerful, proactive security while giving users full, interactive access to the web. Silo also embeds security, identity, and data policies directly into browser sessions, giving IT complete control over how the web is used. Commercial enterprises and public sector organizations use Silo solutions to provide secure web access, to control web data, apps, and workflows, and to conduct sensitive online research. Try Silo now at www.authentic8.com.

