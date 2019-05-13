Master Kong delivers customized instant food products to China's Winter Sports athletes

BEIJING, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading instant food and beverage supplier Master Kong delivered its first batch of Express instant noodles, a customized product for Chinese Winter Sports athletes, to the Winter Sports Management Center, on May 10, the 1,000-day countdown to the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Game.

Receiving ceremony of products customized for Chinese Winter Sports athletes

The product meets the requirement of 248 test indicators specified in the Prohibited List of World Anti-Doping Code, International Standard. It can also help athletes promptly replenish energy and protein, marking a major breakthrough in nutritious instant food provided for Chinese athletes.

Express instant noodles customized for Chinese Winter Sports athletes

To make the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games "as pure as snow", the General Administration of Sport of China has promised to stick to the "green" principle in hosting the event and adopt a zero-tolerance attitude towards doping in its long-term vehement opposition to the use of stimulant drugs.

After going through rigorous screening process, Master Kong has been designated by the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China as an exclusive cooperation partner in sport, instant and nutritious diets in the 2019-2022 period, to provide instant diets for the national ice and snow sports training teams.

It is reported that the General Administration of Sport of China pays high attention to raising the diet nutrition and diet safety standards of sports teams, while increasing the number of doping tests, adopting stricter test supervision and ensuring greater accountability in anti-doping.

In addition, as Chinese Winter Sports athletes are gearing up for high-intensity event-oriented physical training, the Winter Sports Management Center has been striving to satisfy their nutrition demands. In the past year, the center has conducted routine monitoring of training, set up a comprehensive rehabilitation service system for the national teams, and devised an integrated nutrition service system on clouds.

Master Kong is the brand name of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation, which specializes in the production and distribution of instant noodles, beverages and instant-food products. Its three main business segments have established leading market shares in China's food industry.

