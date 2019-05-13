Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Golden Lake Exploration (CSE: GLM) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Golden Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in British Columbia.

Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. It has an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Molly Gibson/Golden Lode Property, located in south central British Columbia, approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Town of Grand Forks. The property consists of 6 contiguous mineral titles covering approximately 1,162 hectares.

The company has acquired 51% and to acquire the balance of 49% it must make cash payments of $155,000, issue 600,000 shares and incur a minimum of $500,000 in exploration expenses, all staged over 3 years.

The property, which covers the "Burnt Basin", is situated within the Boundary District, an area with a long history of exploration and mining. Other nearby camps include the Greenwood Mining Camp 35 kilometers to the west-southwest and the Rossland Mining Camp 25 kilometers to the southeast.

The property has a long history of work dating to 1899 with the first recorded work taking place in 1901. For more details please refer to the Technical Report filed on Sedar.

Recent work done on the Property in 2018 included the collection of 61 rock, 317 soil and 3 silt geochemical samples, with a number of samples returning high grade zinc, lead and silver values.

The company recently raised gross proceeds of $350,000 through the placement of 3,500,000 shares priced at $0.10, with Haywood Securities acting as agent for the IPO.

For more information please contact Dusan Berka, President and CEO, at 604-681-1568.

