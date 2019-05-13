Bentley Systems Announces Availability of OpenSite Designer

Uniquely integrates reality modeling, optimization, and automated deliverables to accelerate digital twin advancements for civil site designers

EXTON, Pennsylvania, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced the availability of OpenSite Designer, its integrated application for civil site and land development workflows across conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design phases. OpenSite Designer advances BIM through comprehensive 3D site design, spanning reality modeling of site conditions from drone imagery and scans, geotechnical analysis, terrain modeling, site layout and grading optimization, stormwater drainage modeling and analysis, underground utilities modeling, detailed drawing production, and enlivened visualizations.

OpenSite Designer enables rapid and iterative conceptual design, leveraging contextual information obtained through point clouds, reality meshes, GIS, and other sources to enhance understanding of existing site conditions. Interoperating with PLAXIS and SoilVision, Bentley's geotechnical engineering solutions, site plans can be enhanced with new information about the active properties of soil including bearing capacity, stresses, and displacement.

With OpenSite Designer, users can create intelligent 3D models containing site information, terrain data, parking lots, building pads, driveways, sidewalks, parcel layout, and related site features. During preliminary design, the site engineer can complete and subjectively improve the layout while relying on further automated optimizations, which respond to the engineering changes. To complete the project's digital workflows, OpenSite Designer fully supports the site engineer's detailed design including the production of all required project deliverables.

For many site engineers, OpenSite Designer will advance civil site design from traditional 2D plans and profiles to a 3D modeling environment, assuring more efficient analysis of hydraulics, geotechnical, geospatial, and earthworks. Incorporating the analytics optimization of Bentley's SITEOPS technology, OpenSite Designer is the successor to the site design capabilities of Bentley's PowerCivil, topoGraph, GEOPAKSite, InRoads Site, and MXSite.

Dustin Parkman, vice president, civil infrastructure design integration for Bentley Systems, said, "The collaborative nature of digital workflows converging analysis and simulation with design and modeling is exemplified in our new OpenSite Designer. We're excited that for the first time there is a complete solution for site design and land development to accelerate site engineers going digital!"

Michael Semeraro, Jr., PE, PP, managing principal, EVP, Langan International, said, "Langan is always looking for opportunities to differentiate ourselves from competitors with technical excellence and expertise. We have depended on SITEOPS for site optimization, earthwork analysis, and cost identification in our planning phase. We now look forward to using OpenSite Designer to also produce our detailed designs and documentation."

Greg Bentley, CEO of Bentley Systems, said, "Interestingly, after three decades of leadership in civil engineering software scope advancement, the culmination is OpenSite Designer - a very accessible and widely-needed application which combines complete fitness for purpose with unprecedented ease of use and adoption. In effect, it brings to bear what we consider to be the indispensable characteristics of infrastructure digital twins - reality from imagery, veracity from simulation and optimization, and fidelity to design intent across revisions. Both site engineers' work satisfaction, and their site designs, will be vastly enhanced by the breakthroughs in OpenSite Designer. Try it!"

With OpenSite Designer, users can create intelligent 3D models for civil site projects complete with site information, terrain data, parking lots, building pads, driveways, sidewalk, parcel layout and related site features.

