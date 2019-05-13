Chairman and CEO, Emanuel Chirico will outline new corporate responsibility strategy at Copenhagen Fashion Summit

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announces the evolution of its Corporate Responsibility (CR) strategy Forward Fashion a vision for the future that sets a new level of ambition and transparency; and reinforces its long-standing commitment to sustainable business. Coupled with today's release of PVH's 11th annual CR Report and launch of a dedicated digital hub, Forward Fashion outlines three focus areas that aim to reduce the company's negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve over one million lives throughout its value chain. These areas include combatting climate change, addressing waste and hazardous chemicals, ensuring worker safety, and providing development programs to women.

The strategy creates a platform for each of PVH's branded businesses CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Heritage Brands to further accelerate their consumer-and product-centric sustainability efforts.

"Corporate responsibility has always been fundamental to how we conduct business. Forward Fashion represents a renewed sense of urgency to use the collective power of PVH to achieve transformative change at scale," said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PVH Corp. "The challenges and opportunities we face are bigger than PVH, but we are confident Forward Fashion will position us for success over the long-term, leading to more engaged associates, more loyal consumers and, ultimately, a more sustainable and responsible future for the fashion industry."

FIFTEEN PRIORITIES WITH KEY TARGETS

Within the strategy's three focus areas, 15 priorities have been selected based on where the company can make the greatest impact. For each priority, key targets have been set to ensure accountability, transparency and authenticity in how progress is tracked and reported.

Reduce negative impacts to zero

PVH's ambition is for its products and business operations to generate zero waste, zero carbon emissions and zero hazardous chemicals, and for its products to be truly circular.

Priority: Eliminate Carbon Emissions Protect the global climate by reducing energy use and powering its business through renewable sources

Protect the global climate by reducing energy use and powering its business through renewable sources Key Target: PVH offices, warehouses and stores will be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and the company will drive a 30% reduction in its supply chain emissions by 2030

PVH offices, warehouses and stores will be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and the company will drive a 30% reduction in its supply chain emissions by 2030 Priority: End Waste Divert the waste PVH sends to landfill

Divert the waste PVH sends to landfill Key Target: All PVH offices, distribution centers and stores will achieve zero waste and eliminate single-use plastics by 2030

All PVH offices, distribution centers and stores will achieve zero waste and eliminate single-use plastics by 2030 Priority: Eliminate Hazardous Chemicals and Microfibers - Eliminate water pollution from wet processors

- Eliminate water pollution from wet processors Key Target: Water leaving wet processors will have zero hazardous chemicals and be filtered for harmful microfibers by 2025

Water leaving wet processors will have zero hazardous chemicals and be filtered for harmful microfibers by 2025 Priority: Innovate for Circularity Foster and harness innovation to design and manufacture products that eliminate product waste

Foster and harness innovation to design and manufacture products that eliminate product waste Key Target: Three of the company's most commonly purchased products will be completely circular including the full traceability of key raw materials by 2025

Increase positive impacts to 100%

PVH's ambition is for 100% of its products and packaging to be ethically and sustainably sourced, and for 100% of its suppliers to respect human rights and be good employers.

Priority: Source Ethically Expand the application of PVH's social and environmental standards to the manufacturing of all products and materials

Expand the application of PVH's social and environmental standards to the manufacturing of all products and materials Key Target: 100% of PVH suppliers will meet or exceed all of its social and environmental standards by 2030

100% of PVH suppliers will meet or exceed all of its social and environmental standards by 2030 Priority: Amplify Worker Voice - Improve working environments through worker engagement and representation

- Improve working environments through worker engagement and representation Key Target: 100% of workers employed by key suppliers will have their voices heard through democratically elected representatives by 2025

100% of workers employed by key suppliers will have their voices heard through democratically elected representatives by 2025 Priority: Promote Safe Workplaces Ensure safe and healthy workplaces for all workers in the PVH supply chain

Ensure safe and healthy workplaces for all workers in the PVH supply chain Key Target: 100% of PVH suppliers will promote and maintain safe and healthy work environments by 2025

100% of PVH suppliers will promote and maintain safe and healthy work environments by 2025 Priority: Advance Living Wages Create conditions for national living wage agreements through industry-wide collective bargaining linked to PVH purchasing practices

Create conditions for national living wage agreements through industry-wide collective bargaining linked to PVH purchasing practices Key Target: 100% of PVH's key suppliers in two key production countries by 2025 and four by 2030 proactively support industry-wide collective bargaining to achieve living wages

100% of PVH's key suppliers in two key production countries by 2025 and four by 2030 proactively support industry-wide collective bargaining to achieve living wages Priority: Recruit Ethically Partner with suppliers to ensure ethical recruitment practices for migrant workers

Partner with suppliers to ensure ethical recruitment practices for migrant workers Key Target: 100% of migrant workers at PVH's Level 1 and key Level 2 suppliers will not pay recruitment fees by 2025

100% of migrant workers at PVH's Level 1 and key Level 2 suppliers will not pay recruitment fees by 2025 Priority: Regenerate Materials - Transition key product and packaging materials to sustainable alternatives, and support regenerative agriculture practices, while protecting animal welfare

- Transition key product and packaging materials to sustainable alternatives, and support regenerative agriculture practices, while protecting animal welfare Key Target: Sustainably source 100% of PVH's cotton and viscose by 2025, and 100% of polyester by 2030

Improve 1 million+ lives across the value chain

PVH's ambition is for its business to improve the over 1 million lives across its value chain, focusing on education and opportunities for women and children, ensuring access to clean water for all, and continuing to champion inclusion and diversity so everyone can achieve their full potential.

Priority: Empower Women Remove barriers to advancement and create pathways to opportunity and choice for women in the PVH supply chain

Remove barriers to advancement and create pathways to opportunity and choice for women in the PVH supply chain Key Target: Professional and life skills development programs will be made available to 500,000 women across the PVH supply chain by 2030

Professional and life skills development programs will be made available to 500,000 women across the PVH supply chain by 2030 Priority: Foster Inclusion Diversity Create an inclusive environment where every individual is valued

Create an inclusive environment where every individual is valued Key Target: Expand unconscious bias training to all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023 and achieve gender parity in leadership positions by 2030

Expand unconscious bias training to all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023 and achieve gender parity in leadership positions by 2030 Priority: Develop Talent Develop a talented and skilled workforce that embodies PVH's values and an entrepreneurial spirit, while empowering associates to design their future

Develop a talented and skilled workforce that embodies PVH's values and an entrepreneurial spirit, while empowering associates to design their future Key Target: Expand professional skills development and digital literacy programs through PVH University to reach all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023

Expand professional skills development and digital literacy programs through PVH University to reach all 38,000+ PVH associates globally by 2023 Priority: Provide Access to Water Ensure access to clean water for communities in PVH's key basins through collaborative action

Ensure access to clean water for communities in PVH's key basins through collaborative action Key Target: Establish five collective action projects in PVH's most water-stressed sourcing communities by 2025

Establish five collective action projects in PVH's most water-stressed sourcing communities by 2025 Priority: Educate the Future Support the needs of women and children around the world by creating safe spaces, improving access to education and enhancing quality of life

Support the needs of women and children around the world by creating safe spaces, improving access to education and enhancing quality of life Key Target: Reach 135,000 individuals worldwide through early education and childcare services, teacher training, parenting resources and training, and youth employability training services by 2023

For more information on Forward Fashion, visit responsibility.pvh.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD,ARROW,SpeedoWarner's,Olgaand Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

