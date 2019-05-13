The high efficiency PV maker may be hot on the tail of its golden goose, with demand outweighing supply for the company's new A-Series and P-Series modules. And now that reetooling is over, it's time to sell. From pv magazine USA US module manfuacturer SunPower, which is majority owned by French oil company Total, has established a track record in several areas. Foremost is its production of the highest-efficiency rooftop solar panels available on the mass market, but it has also set a pattern of stubbornly losing money every quarter. And based off of the information presented in the company's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...