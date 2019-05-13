Nulogy enhances Agile Customization Platform with Ecosystem Solution for consumer brands

Phoenix, Arizona, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, is announcing the launch of its Ecosystem Solution as part of its Agile Customization Platform. The Ecosystem Solution, which is launching at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019, enables consumer brands to collaborate with their external supply chain to bring customized products to market with greater speed and agility.



In order to respond to today's ever-shifting consumer market, brands need greater visibility into-and improved collaboration with-their supply chain partners. On Nulogy, brands are able to see the movement of their inventory, production status, and capacity across their external supply chain operations, enabling them to leverage their network to deliver customized product experiences to customers and consumers.

"Nulogy has been a strategic partner in the digitalization of our supply chain," says Véronique Gravel, Logistic Director at L'Oréal Canada. "By enabling automation and increasing visibility across our network, Nulogy has helped us collaborate more effectively with our external contract packaging and promotional assembly partners to drive greater agility, sustainability, and cost optimization."

"Our brand customers understand that customizing with agility is the key differentiating factor for succeeding in today's variable, fast-moving consumer market," says Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. "The Ecosystem Solution empowers brands to better collaborate with their customization partners by digitalizing their supply chain and enhancing their network visibility."

With Nulogy, consumer brands can:

Improve service and speed

Track orders in real time to react quickly to delays or lagging throughput. Continuously optimize overall performance across supplier networks through comparison reporting and root cause analysis of historical orders.

Reduce waste

Network-wide visibility of inventory and materials helps improve procurement accuracy and reduce inventory shortages or write-offs, eliminating waste for a more sustainable supply chain.

Enhance quality control and traceability

Configurable order milestones help track movement of inventory across the supply chain, while benchmarking and comparison of supplier performance help ensure quality and delivery standards.

Optimize costs

Order progress reported in real time helps users spot bottlenecks and respond quickly, and combined with inventory visibility, can reduce days on hand inventory investment and expedited freight costs.

