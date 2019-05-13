The global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market is the rising use of titanium dioxide in the ceramic industry. TiO2 is one of the popular ingredients used in a variety of products such as plastic, paper, paints, pharmaceuticals, and sunscreen and food items. Moreover, the use of TiO2 is being extended to many new applications. Titanium oxide is extensively being used in the ceramic industry as it is a popular white pigment and a glaze opacifier. TiO2 provides crystallization and variegation to the color and texture of ceramic glazes. As a tendency to crystalize, it imparts whiteness to ceramic glazes and provides durable surfaces, strong melts, and rich visual textures. TiO2 also prevents pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, and carbon monoxide from affecting ceramic products. Such characteristics encourage ceramic manufacturers to use TiO2 as an opacifier instead of materials such as tin oxide or zircopax.

As per Technavio, the emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market: Emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles

TiO2 nanoparticles are gaining immense popularity and are being widely used in high-factor sun protection creams, wood preservatives, and textile fibers. They have the potential to use the energy in light to catalyze reactions with other molecules at reduced temperatures. TiO2 nanoparticles are also being used for new applications such as printed electronics. TiO2 has a novel property that has potential applications as a medium for room-temperature sensors of mechanical stress at the nanoscale. This property makes it useful in several sensing applications, ranging from biosciences to metrology. Therefore, the varied applications of TiO2 nanoparticles are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The market will be influenced by the growing popularity of 3D printed titanium dioxide. 3D printed TiO2 helps give shape to complex diagrams created by designers and architects, which can be used as facades in all types of infrastructure. 3D printed TiO2 can be used as an implant material as well as it offers higher corrosion-resistance than other materials as it forms a protective oxide layer on the surface of the implant. Such applications are likely to fuel the demand for 3D printed TiO2 during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market by application (paints, plastics, paper, and other) and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the strong activity in the commercial and residential construction sector, the increasing investments in infrastructure development, and the growing demand for TiO2 in countries such as Japan, India, and Australia.

