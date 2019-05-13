A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on building harmony with Japanese customers: key insights for expanding your business into Japan. The supplement provides key insights into the reasons why western companies fail in the Japanese market and also reveals the guidelines for establishing your business in Japan.

Open-minded youth culture and curiosity for the west among Japanese customers is making Japan an ideal market for foreign brands. The country is highly lucrative for investors given the fact that it is a large and innovative powerhouse for global companies to grow and expand their business. However, winning over Japanese customer could prove to be a challenging task for foreign brands. The difficulty involves not only overcoming the language barrier, but also their cultural preferences and purchasing habits play critical roles.

Guidelines for establishing your business in Japan

Several global players have leveraged Infiniti's expertise in formulating market entry strategies to succeed in foreign markets. According to our industry experts, some of the key strategies for western companies to establish their business in Japan include:

Manipulate the context

In a group situation, it is important to be sensitive to the relationships between your Japanese associates. It is also essential to alter the circumstances and environment until you get the desired reaction from them.

Be smart in negotiations

Americans ask direct questions and expect direct answers when they are negotiating. The Japanese will typically give a vague reply or pause indefinitely. In such a situation, there are chances that you get rattled and give away too much.

Eliminate surprises before negotiation meetings

Parties to a negotiation must make the effort to resolve as many differences as possible in private so that they do not surface during negotiations. The Japanese are extremely uncomfortable with resolving major conflicts in the public context of a meeting and might never return to the table if they are taken by surprise in that manner.

Use a third party

Having an independent mediator can help companies reduce substantive conflicts over time. This helps ensure that by the time the two parties are present for a meeting, only minor differences are left unresolved. So, companies must choose their third-party wisely.

