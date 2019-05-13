The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) The Scottish Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2019 / 14:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. To: RNS From: The Scottish Investment Trust PLC LEI: 549300ZL6XSHQ48U8H53 Date: 13 May 2019 Net asset values per share (NAVs) at 10 May 2019 Cum - income Discount NAV with borrowings at market 854.2p 8.9% value NAV with borrowings at par 883.7p Ex - income NAV with borrowings at market 844.7p value NAV with borrowings at par 874.2p Notes: In line with our reporting policy, the NAVs are calculated taking the valuation of investments at closing bid or last price as the case may be. NAVs are unaudited. Borrowings at market value is the company's estimate of the "fair value" of its borrowings. The current estimated fair value of the company's borrowings is based on the redemption yield of the relevant existing reference gilt plus a margin derived from the spread of BBB UK corporate bond yields (15 years+) over UK gilt yields (15 years+). The reference gilt for the secured bonds is the 6% UK Treasury Stock 2028 and the reference gilt for the perpetual debenture stocks is the longest dated UK Treasury stock listed in the Financial Times. "Borrowings at par" is the nominal value of the borrowings less any unamortised issue expenses. For further information please contact: Michael Woodward / Philip Rorke 0131 550 3761 / 3762 Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited ISIN: GB0007826091 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SCIN LEI Code: 549300ZL6XSHQ48U8H53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8605 EQS News ID: 810509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2019 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)