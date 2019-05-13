Latest research on the leading app advertising platforms for 2019

Business of Apps, which provides news, analysis, marketplaces and data for the global app industry has announced its 2019 App Advertising Leaderboard results.

The Leaderboard is based on quantitative and qualitative research into companies operating in the rapidly growing app advertising market.

These companies are identified as some of the top providers of app advertising technologies, marketplaces and buying platforms.

The Leaderboard is based on data from a range of respected metrics providers in the mobile advertising market including the Singular 2019 ROI Index, Appsflyer Performance Index and Kochava Traffic Index.

The data set also includes a range of third party and company sources covering social presence, website traffic, corporate development and estimated financials.

The companies in the Leaderboard are: Google, Facebook, Twitter, Criteo, Snap, Apple, Vungle, InMobi, AppLovin, AdColony, Unity Ads, Liftoff, Tapjoy, Digital Turbine, ironSource, Leadbolt, AdAction Interactive, Moloco, ByteDance, 9Apps.

Art Dogtiev, author of the Research says:

"We're excited to announce the launch of our new App Advertising leaderboard which brings together data from some of the most comprehensive third party sources. Our study shows that whilst Google and Facebook continue to dominate the app advertising market there are a number of competitor platforms emerging to challenge them"

Characteristics of the App Advertising Market

The Business of Apps research shows that the app advertising market is dominated by Google and Facebook together they account for the vast majority of revenue.

However, there are a range of other new major platforms in the market including Twitter, Apple Search Ads, Snap Inc and more recently Bytedance/ Tiktok. These are emerging as alternative platforms to the big players for app advertisers.

Finally, specialist advertising companies also have a presence for example Vungle (specialising in video), Liftoff (focusing on UA), Leadbolt (new formats).

The leading app advertising players are characterised by a significant revenue base, their capacity and sophistication to deliver big volume of targeted ads, provide high retention rate and a large number of in-house employees.

