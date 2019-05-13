As the UK marks Mental Health Awareness Week from 13-19 May, Remploy, the leading provider of specialist employment and skills support for people with disabilities and health conditions, is encouraging anyone experiencing workplace stress or issues with their mental health to seek help.

They want people to know that support is available in the form of the Access to Work Mental Health Support Service, operated by Remploy, on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions. It has already supported thousands of employees to remain in, or return to work.

The fully funded service delivered at no cost to the employer or employee, offers personalised support to help individuals struggling because of stress, anxiety, depression or other mental health conditions. It has a remarkable success rate, with 91% of people who have used the service still in their jobs after six months.

The service, which is available across England, Scotland and Wales, offers individual workplace support from an experienced mental health practitioner for a period of nine months.

Justin Tomlinson MP, Minister for Disabled people, Health and Work, said: "It's shocking that an estimated 300,000 people lose their job every year because of a mental health problem. That's why our Access to Work Mental Health Support Service is so important.

"It's fantastic news that 91 per cent of people who have used the service are still in their job six months later not only for them, but their employers too. The tailored service ensures people suffering from poor mental health can get the right support at the right time, helping them to reach their full potential at work."

One in six adults of working age will be affected by mental health in any one year and it is the single largest reason for absenteeism from the workplace.

Twenty-five year old, Ryan Williams from Plymouth, has struggled with depression and anxiety for as long as he can remember.

He said: "I didn't realise quite how bad it was at the time but I knew I needed to get some support. My message to others is that if ever you're struggling with your mental health, Remploy is brilliant. They visited my place of work, gave me coping strategies and managed to get me on a list for counselling. I highly recommend!"

Support can include a tailored plan to help keep individuals in, or return to work; ideas for workplace adjustments to help them fulfil their role; and practical advice and support.

Gareth Parry, Chief Executive of Remploy, said: "I am proud that we have helped thousands of people facing mental health issues to stay in work through the service. We want to help change perceptions of mental health in the workplace and know that managing stress can be a big challenge for individuals and their employers, as well as other conditions such as depression. Increasing demand for this support alongside our free webinars for employers demonstrates how important workplace mental health support is."

If you or a colleague would like support, get in touch on 0300 456 8114 or email a2wmhss@remploy.co.uk. For more information about the service, please visit the Mental Health section of our website.

For media enquiries please contact amanda.craike@remploy.co.uk or call 07500 226 193.

The Mental Health Support Service is available in England, Scotland and Wales only.

About Remploy:

Remploy is the UK's leading disability, employment and skills specialist with more than 70 years' experience. We have supported more than 150,000 people to move into sustainable employment, overcoming disadvantages and enabling them to live a fulfilling and independent life. Our business is a partnership between MAXIMUS, a leading provider of integrated health and employment services to governments on four continents, and our employees who own 20 percent of Remploy and have a significant say in the strategic direction of the business. Remploy is a mission-led social business with a diverse workforce of whom almost 30 per cent have a declared disability or health condition. We support thousands of people every year across a range of bespoke programmes with hundreds of delivery locations at the heart of the communities we serve.

About the Access to Work Mental Health Support Service:

The Access to Work Mental Health Support Service provides confidential advice and support if you are struggling with a mental health condition which affects you at work. Our experienced advisers, trained in supporting mental health at work, can:

provide tailored workplace mental wellbeing support and advice for up to nine months

help identify successful coping strategies that help people succeed in work

develop a step-by-step support plan; to help people get back on track

provide advice on any adjustments that could be made to make the job easier

help employers to fully understand a person's condition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005547/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Craike

amanda.craike@remploy.co.uk or call 07500 226 193