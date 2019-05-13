Canadian Chamber of Commerce: Canada's Chambers of Commerce Challenge Party Leaders on Business Issues, Launch Election Website

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / The Canadian Chamber of Commerce today launched its election policy website, VoteProsperity, to highlight the needs of Canadian businesses to all parties in the upcoming federal election.

An open letter, published today in National Newswatch, formally challenged all party leaders and caucuses to embrace all seven priorities and 45 recommendations outlined in VoteProsperity.

"Today, we published an open letter to all of Canada's federal party leaders, challenging them to give our 200,000 business owners what they must have: a fighting chance to compete and grow. Canada's businesses have every right to expect a level playing field with the countries they compete against. We call on all party leaders to build their business policy proposals around the Vote Prosperity checklist, which outlines what Canada's job creators themselves have identified as mission critical," said the Hon. Perrin Beatty, PC, OC, President & CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The VoteProsperity website focuses on a small number of big issues that are crippling the ability of Canadian businesses to compete, grow, and innovate. While our economy faces many headwinds that are out of our control, there is much we can, and should, do. Some of the solutions outlined by the Canadian Chamber include:

A regulatory system that works for everyone, including business;

A tax system that is fair, efficient and modern;

Greater access to new markets around the world, and the breaking down of domestic trade barriers;

Helping SMEs in a way that's meaningful to them so that they can grow and succeed at home and abroad;

Helping Canada seize the power of the digital age, while also investing in more traditional trade-enabling infrastructure;

Helping grow a 21 st century workforce with the skills, education and training required to prosper; and

century workforce with the skills, education and training required to prosper; and An affordable approach to filling the gaps in pharmacare without disrupting today's employment provided plans.

"Without a thriving business sector, Canada's economic growth suffers, our prosperity declines, and our governments can afford fewer roads, hospitals, and schools. When business succeeds, Canada succeeds. Our businesses needs the next government to be a forward-looking partner that helps them build a stronger and more innovative Canada for all," added Beatty.

The platform was developed in partnership Canada's provincial and territorial chambers of commerce. The entire network of 450 chambers of commerce will be working together throughout the election period to keep our nation's political leaders focused on taking bold steps to protect and strengthen Canada's competitive position.

"For all of our challenges, we Canadians remain among the most fortunate people in the world. All we need is the vision and determination to create the opportunity for ourselves and our families," concluded Beatty.

The Canadian Chamber is strictly apolitical, and its policy analysis should never be taken as partisan or endorsement. The Canadian Chamber bases its analysis solely upon whether a policy aligns with the Canadian Chamber's existing platform.

The VoteProsperity website will be updated on a regular basis until a new cabinet is sworn in.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the vital connection between business and the federal government. It helps shape public policy and decision-making to the benefit of businesses, communities and families across Canada with a network of over 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, representing 200,000 businesses of all sizes in all sectors of the economy and in all regions. News and information are available at Chamber.ca or follow us on Twitter @CdnChamberofCom.

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor

Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs

ptaylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)

613.238.4000 (2231)

SOURCE: Canadian Chamber of Commerce

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545043/Canadas-Chambers-of-Commerce-Challenge-Party-Leaders-on-Business-Issues-Launch-Election-Website