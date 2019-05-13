sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.05.2019

13.05.2019 | 17:29
Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Supervisory Board reappointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 13 May 2019 approved the reappointment of Jack de Kreij and Liz Doherty as members of the Supervisory Board.
At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2018 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.
The ex-dividend date is 15 May 2019, the record date is 16 May 2019 and the payment day is 20 May 2019.
AGM_5132019_ENG (http://hugin.info/160089/R/2244269/886176.pdf)


