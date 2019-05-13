TrueCommerce Acquires ecUtopia

Leading cloud-based supply chain collaboration and visibility platform expands commerce network solutions portfolio and strengthens position in key vertical industries

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that it has acquired ecUtopia, a best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain collaboration and visibility platform powered by EDI and B2B E-Commerce methodologies. This addition complements the TrueCommerce portfolio of offerings by providing a strategic technology service that strengthens its commerce network in several market segments, in particular the home furnishings and apparel industries.



Today, supply chain business partners at all tiers of the value network are looking for technologies that can help them sense and respond to changes in a timely manner. To accomplish this, companies must be better connected to collaborate on shared goals of improving visibility and operational efficiencies. TrueCommerce is responding to the changing market dynamics by expanding its offering horizontally, geographically, and vertically to better serve its customers, based on their specific industry characteristics and process models.

"Our global growth strategy is founded on increasing the breadth and depth of the services that we offer to our commerce network community," said Mike Cornell, CEO of TrueCommerce. "The addition of ecUtopia and their unique solution for a variety of industries, in particular home furnishings and apparel, increases the value we add for our customers and allows us to create vertical depth to enhance our competitive position."

According to Gartner , "There are two major components of multi-enterprise supply chain business networks platforms. On one side, there is the network, with the network representation and the information hub. On the other side, there are universal and supply chain applications. What we observe year over year is the strong interest from vendors to expand their offerings from a breadth-of-solution standpoint. This mainly comes from merger and acquisitions rather than from organic developments." (Gartner, Macro Trends Affecting the Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Network Market: Provider and Solution Evolutions, Christian Titze and Barte De Muynck, March 4, 2019)

"We fuel that expansion by adding new solutions from organic development, key partnerships and strategic M&A activity like ecUtopia," adds Cornell.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to join forces with TrueCommerce and the potential to create new paths to market together," said Phil Kenney, President and CEO of ecUtopia. "By combining our capabilities we'll deliver a broader portfolio of supply chain services that are unmatched in the market today."

This acquisition marks another step forward in advancing TrueCommerce's strategic vision of bringing together a unique set of best-in-class commerce tools under one umbrella to make them even better with new investment, R&D, and unparalleled support to help customers do business in every direction.

About ecUtopia

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, ecUtopia, the Beyond EDI company, operates a best-in-class, cloud-based total supply chain management platform powered by EDI and B2B E-Commerce methodologies. ecUtopia's services, focused on enhancing all aspects of the supply chain, is a trusted B2B E-Commerce provider for thousands of private and publicly traded organizations worldwide. Each year since 2012, ecUtopia has grown 40% or more and in recognition of this growth, ecUtopia was named to the Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies in the United States for 2018. ecUtopia's employees are regularly nominated for industry and trade organization awards by its customers for their outstanding support and customer service. For more information, visit http://www.ecutopia.com .

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit http://www.truecommerce.com .