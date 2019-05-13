Staten Island Named Cheapest Place to Insure a Car in NYC, Says New York Motor Insurance

New York Motor Insurance Recently Posted a New Article that Takes an In-Depth Look at the Five Boroughs in New York City and Which Ones Have the Best Car Insurance Rates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / As the residents of New York City know quite well, The Big Apple is divided into five boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island. Each borough has its own unique personality and style, and all together about 8 million people call New York City home.

Recently, the founders of New York Motor Insurance, the leading car insurance quote provider in New York, decided to see if the five boroughs had different auto insurance rates, in addition to a variety of neighborhoods, businesses and populations. After conducting a great deal of research on this interesting subject, the founders concluded that Staten Island is the cheapest place to insure a car in New York City.

To read the new article titled "Which NYC Borough has the Cheapest Car Insurance Rates?" in its entirety, please check out https://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com/blog/which-nyc-borough-has-the-cheapest-car-insurance-rates/.

As the article noted, of the five boroughs, residents of Brooklyn pay the highest rates for their car insurance. The average policy costs over $3,000 a year, due in part because of the large number of people who call Brooklyn home, combined with how many of them commute to and from work.

Interestingly, while many people who live in Staten Island also commute to work, and the average rate for auto insurance is about 77 percent higher there than the rest of New York, this borough does have the lowest car insurance cost in New York City.

"The cost of coverage here is less than anywhere else in the city, with the average policy costing around $2,500 annually, which is about 14 percent lower than the average cost for coverage in all of New York City," the article noted, adding that the fact that Staten Island is the least populated of all five boroughs is likely the reason why auto insurance is less expensive there.

