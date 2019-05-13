Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 May to 10 May 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|06/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|86.5384
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|07/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|85.4703
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|08/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|83.138
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|81.4073
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|80.3925
|XPAR
|
TOTAL
|15,000
|83.3893
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005605/en/
Contacts:
Arkema