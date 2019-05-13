Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 May to 10 May 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market

identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 86.5384 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 85.4703 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 83.138 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 81.4073 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.3925 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 83.3893

