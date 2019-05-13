Calidi Biotherapeutics Introduces Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. is proud to announce the founding and launch of a scientific and medical advisory board (SMAB). The board, consisting of several leaders in the immuno-oncology field, will provide vital input and guidance for Calidi Biotherapeutics to further develop immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aimed at transforming the way cancer is treated by developing oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies.

The scientific advisory board members include Lisa H. Butterfield, Ph.D., the current Vice President of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Research Center and past President of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer; Francesco Marincola, M.D., current Chief Scientific Officer at Refuge Biotech and the past President of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer; and Santosh Kesari, M.D., Ph.D., current Director of Pacific Neuroscience Institute Research Center and Chair of the Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics at John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Allan J. Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics, said the company is honored to have the support and invaluable advice of the founding board members.

"All three SMAB members are world-renowned experts in tumor immunology and immunotherapy for cancer," said Allan J. Camaisa. "Their contributions in the field of immuno-oncology have been widely recognized, and they will be a tremendous resource for Calidi Biotherapeutics as we conduct clinical trials with our patented oncolytic virus-based platform."

Boris Minev, M.D., President, Medical and Scientific Affairs of Calidi Biotherapeutics said, "The members of our newly formed scientific and medical advisory board are key authorities in cancer immunotherapy and their contributions to Calidi Biotherapeutics will be invaluable as we move towards our next phase of clinical development and growth."

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenges to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing its cell-based oncolytic virus delivery platform in an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the treatment of prostate cancer, based on previous guidance the company has received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Calidi's scientific, clinical and regulatory expert advisors.

