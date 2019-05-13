Jacques Poujade is Featured in a New Interview on EOTMBlog.com

In the Article, Poujade Names the Four Books He Feels Every Real Estate Agent Should Read in Order to Be More Successful

As the author noted in the article, to succeed in real estate, it takes much more than solid training. By reading some of the best books that are available on the subject, people in the real estate industry can learn from experts and up their game even more.

With this in mind, the author asked Poujade to recommend four books that he feels that every real estate agent should read. As someone with more than three decades of industry experience under his belt, Poujade knows the value of reading books on the topic.

As Poujade told the interviewer, everyone who works in real estate will benefit from reading "The Honest Real Estate Agent" by Mario Jannatpour.

"Just about all real estate schools teach ethics and integrity, but few, if any, teach you how to apply them in the real world," he noted, adding that for the most part, "The Honest Real Estate Agent" aims to help real estate agents overcome this dilemma.

"Drawing from Jannatpour's 30-year experience, it offers a detailed guide on what one should expect when getting started in the field, and how to kick-start their practice. With that comes practical advice on how to build a sustainable brand - one that flourishes without compromising integrity."

Another book that Poujade strongly recommends real estate agents take the time to read is "The Miracle Morning for Real Estate Agents" by Hal Elrod. In this book, Elrod offers tips and habits on how real estate agents can take control of their morning routines and stay in good control of their time. The book is tailored for property agents and can help people in the industry to assess their daily routines and see how they may be wasting valuable time.

Jacques Poujade has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and currently serves as the Managing Partner for LendPlus, an alternative mortgage lender. Learn more about Jacques and see what he's up to by checking out his website at: https://jacquespoujade.com/.

