EDILIZIACROBATICA: PAS PROSPECT APPROVED

Genoa, 13 May 2019 - The Board of Directors of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A today approved the "PAS Prospect".

It should be noted that the Company, confident in its earnings capacity, was involved in the IPO to reach a target of 2018 EBITDA of Euro 4.2 million net of the effects of the listing process; in the event of failure to reach the threshold indicated above, the PAS (Price Adjustment Share) mechanism provided for the progressive cancellation of up to 20% of the shares held by the historic shareholders. The 2018 final year closed with the exceeding of this target for a normalized 2018 EBITDA (net of the accounting effects of the listing) equal to approximately Euro 4.5 million.

For more information, see the "PAS Prospectus" available on the company website www.ediliziacrobatica.com, "Investor Relations" section, within the terms of the law and in Article 3 of the Statute.

EdiliziAcrobatica also conferred to the auditing company Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. the mandate to verify the compliance of the "PAS Prospectus" with the criteria indicated in the Statute (Article 3 c.2 letter c).

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF