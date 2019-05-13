

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has struck back at critics of her recent comments about the Holocaust, accusing them of taking her remarks out of context in order to push a 'racist and hateful agenda.'



Tlaib declared in a post on Twitter on Sunday that twisting her words in an effort to silence her by igniting vile attacks against her will 'fail miserably.'



'I will never allow you to take my words out of context to push your racist and hateful agenda. The truth will always win,' Tlaib said.



Tlaib claimed in a subsequent tweet on Monday that Republicans want to 'sow hate and fear based on falsehoods' because the GOP has 'no plan for moving this country forward.'



The tweets from Tlaib come as she has faced considerable criticism for remarks about the Holocaust and the subsequent resettlement of Jews in then British-controlled Palestine.



'There's kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways,' Tlaib said on Yahoo News's 'Skullduggery' podcast.



She added, 'I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time, and I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways.'



Republicans and right-wing websites largely focused on Tlaib's comment that thinking about the Holocaust gives her a 'calming feeling,' accusing the Palestinian-American congresswoman of anti-Semitism.



'Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust,' President Donald Trump tweeted.



'She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people,' he added. 'Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?'



