Erytech Pharma S.A.: ERYTECH Announces FDA's Authorization to Proceed with Phase 3 Trial for Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer in the United States

Investigational New Drug Application reviewed and accepted

Enrollment of US patients expected to begin in Q3 2019

Clinical trial authorizations now obtained in all twelve participating countries

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced the acceptance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for eryaspase, consisting of the enzyme L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor derived red blood cells. The acceptance of the IND will enable ERYTECH to initiate enrollment at US trial sites for its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 TRYbeCA1 trial evaluating eryaspase in second-line pancreatic cancer.

TRYbeCA1 is expected to enroll approximately 500 patients with second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer at more than 120 clinical sites in Europe and the United States. In this trial, eligible patients are randomized 1-to-1 to receive eryaspase in combination with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel or an irinotecan-based regimen) or chemotherapy alone. The primary endpoint of TRYbeCA1 is overall survival. An interim efficacy analysis is planned for when approximately two-thirds of events have occurred. The trial started enrolling patients in Spain in September 2019 and is now actively enrolling patients in several European countries. The notification for the study to proceed in the US comes in addition to clinical trial authorizations received in eleven European countries.

"There is a high unmet need for therapeutic options in pancreatic cancer, particularly in metastatic patients who have progressed on first-line chemotherapy. With the FDA's acceptance of the eryaspase IND, we are excited to initiate US trial sites and to begin enrolling patients in TRYbeCA1," stated Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH."We have been pleased with the level of interest and enrollment from European TRYbeCA1 sites thus far and will look to build upon the momentum we have in Europe with investigators in the US. We anticipate that the first US patient enrolled in TRYbeCA1 will be in the third quarter of 2019. "

"We are very pleased to learn that the FDA has reviewed our IND and is allowing ERYTECH to proceed with the initiation of the TRYbeCA1 study in the United States. This is good news for patients with pancreatic cancer in the USA that now have another clinical trial opportunity to combat this deadly disease" commented Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital.

About pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are found in the tissues of the pancreas. Every year, there are approximately 150,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in Europe and the United States. Advanced pancreatic cancer is a particularly aggressive cancer, with a five-year survival rate of less than 10%. It is currently the fourth leading cause of cancer death in Europe and the United States and is projected to rise to the second leading cause by 2030. Limited therapeutic options are currently available for this indication, thereby reinforcing the need to develop new therapeutic strategies and rational drug combinations with the aim of improving overall patient outcomes and quality of life.

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival. The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. ERYTECH is also developing erymethionase, which consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers.

ERYTECH produces product candidates at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and at the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, USA. A large-scale GMP manufacturing facility has recently completed construction in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates.