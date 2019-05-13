

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $56.88 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $90.85 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $539.01 million from $450.27 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



