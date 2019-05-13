sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,65 Euro		+0,95
+1,05 %
WKN: 914508 ISIN: US8740541094 Ticker-Symbol: TKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,01
88,71
22:57
88,96
89,34
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC91,65+1,05 %