1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries to Present at the 3rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference and at the Cannastocks 2019 Q1 Investor Conference in New York this Week

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp/CBD wellness products, is pleased to report that Mr. Chris Rebentisch, USA COO and Founder of the Company's Infused MFG. subsidiary, will present to an investor audience this week in New York during two highly anticipated events in the cannabis industry.

3rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference

Held on May 14th at the Grand Hyatt New York, the one-day event will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the global cannabis industry, including U.S. multi-state operators, Canadian licensed producers, technology providers, brand owners and hemp producers from across North America, Europe, Australia and South America.

Mr. Rebentisch's formal presentation is scheduled for 9:20AM and the 1933 Industries team will be available for private meetings throughout the day. For more information, please visit https://www.canaccordgenuity.com/capital-markets/about-us/events/

CannaStocks2019 Q1 Investor Conference

The Company will also present at the CannaStocks2019 Q1 Investor Conference to be held at the OTC Markets Group offices in New York on May 15th, featuring company presentations and discussions regarding current market trends from a few select OTC Markets QX and QB tier Issuers. Mr. Rebentisch is scheduled to present at 3:00PM.

Industry participants will provide insight on themes including: innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization. For those investors unable to attend in person, a live streaming video webcast of the event will be available on the Virtual Investor Conferences, which will also be archived and made available after the event. For more information, please visit www.CannaStocks2019.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association and 100% of both Infused MFG. and Spire Global Strategy.

For further information please contact:



Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director

604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

alexia@1933industries.com

Brayden Sutton, Director/President & CEO

604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545249/1933-Industries-to-Present-at-the-3rd-Annual-Canaccord-Genuity-Cannabis-Conference-and-at-the-Cannastocks-2019-Q1-Investor-Conference-in-New-York-this-Week