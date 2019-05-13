

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com (AMZN) on Monday announced a program that will offer employees as much as $10,000 if they quit their job and form new U.S. start-ups centered on delivering packages.



Amazon said it would also pay those employees the equivalent of three months of their most recent gross salaries when they were working for the company.



'We received overwhelming interest from tens of thousands of individuals who applied to be part of the Delivery Service Partner program, including many employees,' said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations. 'We've heard from associates that they want to participate in the program but struggled with the transition. Now we have a path for those associates with an appetite for opportunities to own their own businesses.'



Amazon said that since the launch of the Delivery Service Partner program in June 2018, the company has enabled the creation of more than 200 new small businesses that have hired thousands of local drivers to deliver packages to Amazon customers.



