sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,984 Euro		+0,021
+1,05 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,976
2,036
13.05.
1,97
2,016
13.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PURE NICKEL INC
PURE NICKEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PURE NICKEL INC0,004-45,21 %
SPROTT INC1,984+1,05 %