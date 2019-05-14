Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") furnished a Current Report on Form 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 13, 2019, announcing that, effective May 13, 2019, the U.S. brokerage operations of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, have been reorganized into two separate legal entities (the "Reorganization"). In the Reorganization, BofA Securities, Inc., a Delaware corporation formed on September 1, 2015 ("BofA Securities"), will be the new legal entity providing institutional services that were previously provided by MLPF&S. As such, the institutional services previously provided by MLPF&S, including, but not limited to, acting as an underwriter, selling agent, calculation agent, quotation agent or other agent, in connection with the offering and sale of securities of the Corporation or certain of its subsidiaries, including BofA Finance LLC ("BofA Finance"), will now be provided by BofA Securities. Retail broker-dealer services will continue to be provided by MLPF&S.

In connection with the Reorganization, effective on May 13, 2019, MLPF&S has assigned to BofA Securities, and BofA Securities has assumed, all of the rights and obligations of MLPF&S (a) as selling agent or agent under the distribution agreement or selling agent agreement, as the case may be, for the securities offering programs under which the Corporation issues its Senior and Subordinated Medium-Term Notes, Series N and its Senior and Subordinated InterNotes, and BofA Finance issues its Senior Medium-Term Notes, Series A and (b) under any other similar agreement pursuant to which MLPF&S acts as selling agent or initial purchaser in connection with the offer and sale of securities by the Corporation or any of its subsidiaries that are exempt from or not subject to registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

BofA Securities (formerly known as BofAML Securities, Inc.), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation and an affiliate of BofA Finance, is a registered broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). The registration of BofA Securities as a broker-dealer was filed with the SEC on April 29, 2016, and became effective on January 23, 2018. The new member application for BofA Securities was filed with FINRA on August 15, 2016, and became effective on January 23, 2018.

Unless otherwise disclosed, the Corporation will receive the net proceeds of any offering of its securities in which BofA Securities participates as an underwriter, dealer or agent, and in the case of an offering of securities of BofA Finance, BofA Finance will receive the net proceeds of any offering of its securities in which BofA Securities participates as an underwriter, dealer or agent.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

