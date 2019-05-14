

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release March figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The current account balance is expected to show a surplus of 3,007.2 billion yen, up from 2,676.8 billion yen in February. The trade surplus is pegged at 838.9 billion yen, up from 489.2 billion yen.



Japan also will see April figures for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. In March, overall bank lending was up 2.4 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts gained 2.5 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 45.8, up from 44.8 in March. The outlook survey is called at 48.0, down from 48.6 a month earlier.



Australia will see April results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in March, their scores were 0 and +7, respectively.



