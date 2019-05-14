Bithumb Global Launches a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange

3 Celebratory Events Announced

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bithumb Global, a blockchain based fintech company, officially launched a global exchange service incorporating multiple fiat currency trading pairs, as well as perpetual futures trading, with leverage up to 100x.

The Open Beta version allows users to trade perpetual futures with test money, thereby reducing risk for users gaining trading experience and awareness of the futures platform. Leverage can be adjusted up to 100x by the user, offering a responsive environment to implement trading strategies and realize leveraged returns, once the service goes live.

The celebratory events will be opened to users only for a limited time. Users may earn up to $90 in BUSD by simply completing KYC steps and participating in perpetual trading. In addition, depending on the trading activity level, users may participate in exclusive airdrop events.

A representative from Bithumb Global stated, "We are expanding into U.K., Canada, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and 10 additional jurisdictions. Our service will include cryptocurrency exchanges, security token offerings, blockchain based project incubation, and ultimately culminating into a technology driven techfin, financial service institution."

Bithumb Global has been operating Bithumb DEX, a decentralized exchange in H.K, since October 2018 as well as ORTUS, an OTC desk catering to institutional clients founded in February 2019. With today's launch of the global exchange service, Bithumb Global is continuing to grow its presence in the global crypto market. Check for more detail here https://www.bithumb.pro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885760/Bithumb_Global_Exchange.jpg