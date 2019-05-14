Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Closes First Tranche of Financing

This News Release is not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services for Dissemination in the United States

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: BCX) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to CAD$3 million common shares priced at CAD$050 per share. In total, the Company issued 2,010,000 common shares at CAD$0.50 per share for total gross proceeds of CAD$1,005,000.

In connection with the first tranche of the Financing, the Company will pay finder's fees totaling CAD$4,800 in cash. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of closing.

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used for the funding of strategic acquisitions, including the investment in Airbeam 60 GHz Holdings Ltd. (please see news release dated February 27, 2019), general corporate purposes, development of proprietary indexes and ancillary data products for emerging blockchain and digital currency markets

About Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, Blockchain Holdings is developing a suite of services that provide investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains which gives users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

Malcolm Burke +1 604 220 2000 mpb@primarycapital.net Alan Tam, CFO +1 604 377-7575 alantamca@gmail.com Wayne Lloyd, CEO +1 604 629-9975 wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com

