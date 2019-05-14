

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 537.652 trillion yen.



That was up from the downwardly revised 2.3 percent increase in March (originally 2.4 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.5 percent at 468.173 trillion yen - roughly unchanged from the previous month.



Lending from trusts gained 1.5 percent on year at 69.478 trillion yen, slowing from 1.6 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 3.9 percent to 2.789 trillion yen after easing 0.2 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX