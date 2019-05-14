Peritech Pharma Granted Patents for China and Russia

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritech Pharma, a specialty anal-rectal pharmaceutical company, today announced it has been granted patents covering China and Russia for its drug delivery platform used for two of its over-the-counter products, PP-110 for hemorrhoids and PP-120 for anal itching. These new patents contribute to Peritech Pharma's strong IP in the US, and supports its growing international presence to expand beyond its commercial agreements in Brazil and 23 other countries in Central and South America. These new patents, which also apply to topical skin treatment technology under a license to Topitech Pharma, protect the mechanism that provides patients longer relief from symptoms with fewer applications needed per day.

"We are very excited to obtain patents for Russia, and especially China which represents a significant and fast-growing market," said Peritech founder and CEO Dr. Eran Eilat. "China has one of the highest prevalence of hemorrhoids in the world, yet Chinese consumers have not seen new and improved treatments for about 40 years. Peritech's game-changing treatments provide patients with the significant added value of once-a-day use compared to other treatments that are applied several times a day. Our platform delivers the active pharmaceutical more effectively than existing products in the marketplace."

Peritech's drug delivery platform can be applied quickly and efficiently in the development of new formulations. In a recent randomized, open-label study, patients receiving PP-110 once a day reported considerably better results in terms of reduced pain, bleeding and itching compared to patients treated four times a day with Preparation-H. The results found that PP-110 provided long lasting relief with only a single daily application compared to other products with the same active ingredients.

About Peritech Pharma

Founded in 2012, Peritech Pharma is a privately held specialty anal-rectal pharmaceutical company, targeting numerous indications with large markets and clear unmet medical needs. The company's lead products are PP-110, a novel over-the-counter anti-hemorrhoidal gel, and PP-120 which treats anal itching. To learn more, visit www.peritech-p.com.

About Topitech Pharma

Topitech Pharma offers a dermatology innovative drug delivery platform that is based on technology developed at Peritech Pharma Ltd. Its first products are aimed at treating common diseases such as herpes labialis ("cold sores"), psoriasis, rosacea, acne and others.

For more information, please contact:

Josh Turner

JT Public Relations

+1-917-231-0550

josh@jtpublicrelations.com