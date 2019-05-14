

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) said Monday that it agreed to sell its wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary for an enterprise value of 2.1 billion euros or NZ$3.4 billion to a consortium comprising of New Zealand-based Infratil Ltd and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.



On completion, Vodafone and Vodafone New Zealand Limited will enter into a Partner Market agreement, which will include use of the Vodafone brand, preferential roaming arrangements, access to Vodafone's global IoT platform and central procurement function, and a range of services for the business and consumer markets.



The Transaction is expected to comple the company's 2020 financial year.



