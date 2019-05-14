i-House.com Becomes Exclusive Agent of Karuitaku Timeshare Resort in Greater China Region

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / The market in general is changing rapidly. While maintaining a rapid growth, our projects have helped create new markets for the whole real estate industry, which is the best proof of the values of our projects.

Since its establishment, i-House.com has been making breakthroughs in technology development, community operation, market cooperation and ecological layout, among others.

Our incessant innovative efforts have benefited more and more domestic and overseas projects as well as their users. As a result, i-House.com has gained full recognition and trust from the global market.

In a recent move, i-House.com becomes the exclusive agent of Karuitaku Timeshare Resort in Greater China Region, thus allowing us to manage the entire business of pre-sale, marketing and operation.

This project involved is located in an advantageous geographical location, with profound natural energy such as underground mineral water and solar energy. It has a total area of 150,000 square meters, which is valued at more than 3.5 billion yuan.

In addition, all the buildings under the project are constructed by world-renowned designers and with top-notch materials. Those designers include Project Director Ryuya Sejima, Architectural Concept Consultant Kengo Kuma, Interior Design Concept Consultant Steve Leung, Architectural Engineering Structure Consultant Ken Yokogawa, as well as Brand and Art Director Alan Chan. With concerted efforts by those professional designers, we are aimed to create a higher level of projects.

i-House.com is the first one across the world that came up with the concept of Asset Tokenize Offering, or ATO for blockchain real estate management. In our first ATO project, we worked together with Karuitaku Timeshare Resort in Japan. And just through ATO, we helped finance project with millions of yuan in a short period of time, and bring extensive exposure to the project in the early stage of publicity.

In the joint cooperation with Karuitaku Timeshare Resort, we applied a new marketing approach with the application of blockchain real estate concept, which, as it turned out, helps verify the feasibility and advantages of project financing and blockchain intelligent management.

"We are honored to be the exclusive agent of Karuitaku Timeshare Resort in Greater China Region" said Ricky Ng, founder and CEO i-House.com. He added, "This is a recognition of our capability and the value of the project. In the later stage, we will manage the project in pre-sale, marketing and hotel management, among others, and continue to expand both domestic and overseas markets, so as to create new value for the project."

i-House.com has been progressing with a steadfast determination, and is committed to creating a sound real estate blockchain ecosystem. By establishing partnerships around the world, we aim to enrich the closed-loop service ecology and promote a win-win situation for the entire ecological alliance.

These efforts have brought us with rising popularity and expanding influence. In fact, ATO, new marketing methods and strong financing capability are our core weapons to fulfill the value. In this sense, more and more project partners around the world will choose to work with us and forge a stronger cooperation.

With ever expanding cooperative partnership, i-House.com will prioritize high-quality projects in the initial phase, apply block chain technology as well as new ways of marketing to upgrade block chain real estate, and help those projects realize financing rapidly. Moreover, we will rely on the construction of ecological service in real estate blockchain sector to promote a rapid development for the projects in terms of marketing, operation as well as intelligent management, among others.

As we understand, there are a huge market and a space for going up for global real estate market. i-House.com ATO, as a paragon for combining both traditional and new, will help drive the upgrading of the entire industrial chain of the real estate, and further increase the liquidity efficiency of the real estate in the global market.

With the support of the real industry, the promotion of new technologies and marketing, and the service as well as inclusion of the ecological alliance, i-House.com will link the upstream and downstream industries for more and more real estate, make the real estate blockchain ecosystem stronger and create more value for projects and users both at home and abroad.

