

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The benefits of daily aspirin in patients with established cardiovascular disease, i.e., who already had a heart attack or stroke, outweigh the risks. There is no question about it. But the role of low-dose aspirin in the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, i.e. for lower-risk people without a history of heart disease, has long been debated.



Low-dose aspirin refers to dosages between 81 mg and 325 mg taken every day. (Source: U.S. Pharmacist).



A report published in the journal JAMA Neurology suggests that preventive, low-dose aspirin increases the frequency of bleeding inside the skull among people without symptomatic cardiovascular disease.



The finding is based on the systematic review and meta-analysis that included 13 randomized clinical trials that evaluated daily dose Aspirin of less than or equal to 100 mg dosage against control and involved over 130,000 patients.



So, does an aspirin a day keep the doctor away? Certainly, not for people without symptomatic cardiovascular disease though it may hold true for individuals who have already had a heart attack or stroke, as it reduces the chance of a second heart attack.



