Rimilia, a financial technology company, today announced the implementation of Microsoft's Azure solution. Azure enhances the Rimilia infrastructure by providing increased security, flexibility, and global scalability.

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform that enables you to access computing services-like servers, storage, networking, software-over the internet ("the cloud"). The Rimilia technology has been moved to Azure to provide the best possible infrastructure for their software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

This move not only benefits Rimilia's finance technology, but it also improves the customer experience. Some advantages include improved auto-matching, advanced reporting with Microsoft Power BI, and improved performance responsiveness. Improved global security is one of the most important benefits Azure provides, since an information breach can cripple a business.

Jamie Cunningham, chief technology officer of Rimilia, stated, "We continue to invest in improving our system's performance, so our clients have better experiences. What's exciting about the Azure platform is it not only improves the Rimilia technology and makes it more secure, but it also makes for seamless upgrades since the latest features and functions are updated in real-time without the need for added IT resources. Our clients will always have the latest version as a standard."

Kevin Kimber, chief executive officer of Rimilia, added, "We have been a longtime partner of Microsoft, so we are very familiar with their products. It was an easy choice for us to implement Azure and provide our clients with a more secure infrastructure that enhances our financial technology. Rimilia technology, combined with Azure, will make credit teams even more efficient in a scalable, safe and secure environment."

About Rimilia

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, and Denver, Colorado in the U.S.

