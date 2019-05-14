

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose 1.6 percent to 2.0 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros last year. Higher operating profit was largely offset by lower non-operating investment income and, to a lesser extent, higher taxes. Basic earnings per share increased 4.5 percent to 4.65 euros from 4.46 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit also increased by 7.5 percent to 3.0 billion euros from the prior year's 2.8 billion euros, mostly due to Property-Casualty business segment as a result of strong premium growth, lower claims from natural catastrophes and an improved expense ratio.



Total revenues grew 9.1 percent to 40.3 billion euros from 36.9 billion euros in the previous year.



The company confirmed its 2019 operating profit outlook at 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.



