

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, said Tuesday that Frankfurt Airport served to about 6.0 million passengers in April 2019, an increase of 5.1 percent over last year, mainly due to the increase to the Easter traffic.



Aircraft movements in April rose by 1.8 percent to 43,683 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated MTOWs grew by 1.6 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons, while Cargo throughput slid by 6.0 percent to 178,342 metric tons during the month on weaker global trade and the later occurrence of the Easter holidays.



In the first fourt months of 2019, Frankfurt Airport's total passenger growth was 3.3 percent. Aircraft movements rose by 3.0 percent to 116,581 takeoffs and landings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX