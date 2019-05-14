

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated profit rose 7.4 percent to 111 million euros from last year's 103.4 million euros, benefited mainly by acquisitions.



Earnings before taxes or EBT grew to 134.3 million euros from last year's 128.2 million euros. Operating result or EBITDA increased to 201.5 million euros from prior year's 160.6 million euros.



In the first quarter of 2019, Deutsche Wohnen invested approximately 73 million euros in its holdings, 20 percent higher than last year.



