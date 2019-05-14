Holborn Assets Launches Property Investment Company

One of the leading financial solutions groups will offer a new way to invest in real estate with the launch of its property investment business.

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Assets will add to the investment options available in-house by the Dubai-based group.

With a range of investment strategies, Holborn looks to appeal to a range of clients from seasoned investors to first-time buyers.

The new venture brings a streamlined approach to real estate investment with an end-to-end service unlike any other.

Andrew Pigott, Operations Head of Holborn Property said: "Our bespoke service is designed with the client in mind.

"Having a UK based operation that works closely with renowned developers and solicitors means we can offer an unparalleled level of service and due diligence - that's what sets us apart from our competitors."

Tareq Samaha, Global Property Sales Manager adds: "House prices in the North West increased faster than anywhere else in the UK last year and projections from Savills suggest this is a trend we can expect to continue."

Currently the focus is on property in the North West and the Midlands, two locations which have become increasingly desirable thanks to government investment, continued development and economic growth.

Property value in the North West has increased by 4% over 12 months, followed by 2.9% and 1.6% in the West and East Midlands respectively.

Thanks to lower initial investments compared to London, a growing number of investors are now turning their attention to the North. Rental yields in the region are some of the best in the country with Manchester at 7% and Liverpool at nearly 10%.

Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn said: "The UK remains a very attractive market for investors.

"Offshore investors have the added benefit of the weak sterling caused by Brexit uncertainty.

Holborn Assets is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Economy, the South African FSB, the Labuan Financial Services Authority in Malaysia, the Confederation of Insurance Brokers in Hong Kong and in the UK by the FCA. The business is registered on the UAE's Insurance Authority (IA) List within the Insurance Broker category.

