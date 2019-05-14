

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 5.1 million euros, compared to a negative EBITDA of 1.6 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were 0.6 million euros compared to a negative EBIT 3.5 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly revenues grew to 76.8 million euros from 68.5 million euros in the prior year.



The company continues to expect an increase in revenues of between 10% and 14% in the current fiscal year, in comparison to 2018. It also expects a positive EBITDA margin in the mid single-digit percentage range and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX