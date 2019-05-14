Andrew Alliance Announces Co-marketing Agreement With Arcis Biotechnology to Offer Hands-free Nucleic Acid Stabilization and Preparation

GENEVA, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Alliance and Arcis Biotechnology today announced a co-marketing relationship for deploying protocols that automate sample preparation for nucleic acid analysis on Andrew Alliance platforms. Under the terms of the agreement, Andrew Alliance and Arcis will promote the use of Arcis reagents for DNA and RNA preparation in conjunction with Andrew Alliance platforms such as the Andrew+ Pipetting Robot and OneLab Software.

"We are excited to announce this exciting relationship with Andrew Alliance," said Arcis CEO Peter Whitehurst. "The Andrew+ robot combined with our Arcis reagents represent a hands-free solution for stabilizing and preparing samples for RNA or DNA analysis, especially in infectious disease detection workflows, where speed is a key requirement."

The groundbreaking Andrew+ design bene?ts from six years of user feedback on the award-winning Andrew Pipetting Robot. Andrew+ o?ers fully automated pipetting, as well as more complex manipulations, using a wide range of DOMINO Accessories and Andrew Alliance electronic pipettes. It executes OneLab protocols, enabling rapid transition from laborious manual procedures to error-free, robotic work?ows.

"Our agreement with Arcis will support our customers using a single platform to not only complete sample preparation, but also prepare for downstream analysis." said Piero Zucchelli, CEO of Andrew Alliance. "This simple protocol reduces hands-on time as well as total time spent on getting samples ready for analysis, while not requiring anything more than Andrew+."

Arcis reagents are an ultra-fast sample preparation system for the preparation of DNA and RNA, with the added benefit of preserving and protecting nucleic acids without temperature control or additional processing. The fast and convenient protocol uses a simple two step process that enables you to go from sample to amplifiable DNA or RNA in under three minutes. The kits are compatible with whole blood, blood plasma, urine, cell cultures, sputum, food, soil and many other sample types. The nucleic acids are suitable for direct use in PCR, isothermal amplification and sequencing.

