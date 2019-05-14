'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas'PJSC and its agenda 14-May-2019 / 07:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas"PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 17th of May 2019. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018, audit opinion, the Auditing Committee's report, and the annual report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. 2. Review of proposed distribution of profit (loss) of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2018, including recommendations for the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 3. Nomination of the auditor. 4. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders' meeting, the form and text of ballot papers, the scope of documents and information to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting. 5. Organizational arrangements for the annual general shareholders' meeting. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities: Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): - ordinary: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. - preference: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8611 EQS News ID: 810725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 14, 2019 01:34 ET (05:34 GMT)