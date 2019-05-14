DOSarrest Internet Security Ltd.: Eastern Communications of the Philippines partners with DOSarrest to deliver cloud based Internet Security solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Philippine based telecommunications carrier selects Internet Security firm DOSarrest to deliver cyber security solutions to their commercial client base. The partnership allows Eastern to provide a number of cloud based security solutions including DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, global load balancing and Content Delivery Network(CDN). The partnership also gives Eastern Communications access to DOSarrest's traffic Analyzer (DTA) and Data Center Defender, a solution that allows its customer to protect thousands of IP addresses at the same time with one automated cloud based service.



Mark Teolis, CEO at DOSarrest States, "We are honored to have been chosen by Eastern to deliver leading edge cloud based security services to their thousands of business customers. Eastern's forward vision on cybersecurity is on the right track and we will help them deliver."

"As part of our 'High Tech' promise to our customers, we're expanding our product portfolio to meet their increasingly varied digital needs. Aside from our reliable data and voice services, we're venturing into cybersecurity and cloud services provided by global innovation leaders," shared Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Atty. Aileen Regio.

DOSarrest CTO, Jag Bains comments, "Eastern has the right stuff to be a telecom carrier ahead of the security curve in the Philippines and beyond. Our recently released cloud based traffic analyzer services (DTA) gives their customers a definite edge in the market today on network intelligence."

"Here in Eastern Communications, we're excited to partner with leading companies in cybersecurity like DOSarrest. We look forward to offering their services to the Philippine market as part of our commitment to bring best-in-class cybersecurity and cloud solutions to Filipino businesses," said Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Ramon Aesquivel.

About Eastern Communications:

Eastern has been operating in the Philippines for over a hundred years and offers a wide range of connectivity options and related telecom services. For more information about Eastern Communications' latest products and services, visit www.eastern.com.ph.

About DOSarrest Internet Security:

DOSarrest founded in 2007 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada specializes in fully managed cloud based Internet security services including DDoS protection services, Data Center DefenderWeb Application Firewall, DDoS Attack testing, as well as cloud based global load balancing.

More information at http://www.DOSarrest.com

Media Contact: Julie Trudel

Toll free CAD/US 1-888-818-1344 ext. 205

UK Freephone 0800-086-8812ext. 205

CR@DOSarrest.com