General Electric Company: Result of AGM

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: Results of AGM
On May 13, 2019, General Electric Company. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.govand on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.