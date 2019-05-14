G5 Entertainment announces the availability of the pre-order for its new free to play Match-3 puzzle, Jewels of Rome, in the Apple App Store.

The game features hundreds of puzzle-matching levels aimed at restoring a once-prosperous settlement in a remote corner of the Roman Empire. The game is simple to understand but challenging to master. Different match-3 mechanics give players a new and exciting experience within the match-3 genre.

As with all newly developed G5 games Jewels of Rome has the G5 Friends network built in, making it possible to play with your friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society, Pirates Pearls and Twin Moons

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at www.g5e.se/corporate

