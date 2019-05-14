Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec cooperates with seven startups to solve maritime industry inefficiencies

Cargotec will continue joint projects with seven startups as an outcome of the Rainmaking Trade & Transport Impact Programme, a leading maritime startup collaboration platform. The intention of the programme is to address the largest challenges in maritime, cargo transport and logistics.





"I genuinely believe these projects have the potential to solve important inefficiencies in our industry," says Tero Hottinen, Director Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec. "When we joined the Rainmaking programme, our goal was to find partners with whom we could make an impact already in the short-term. A lot of work has been done to get to this point, but what we have found is exactly what we aimed for - several great opportunities to impact international cargo flow together."





Kalmar is collaborating with Arundo Analytics, Cogniac and Predictronics. Ongoing projects are aiming to develop Kalmar's service offering. "We at Kalmar are committed to shaping the industry with predictive maintenance solutions," comments Lasse Eriksson, VP, New Service Business Concepts, Kalmar. "Our partners in the Rainmaking programme have a strong track record from developing digital services for other industries. We now look forward to co-creating with them to introduce new, value-adding solutions for our customers around the world."





MacGregor will partner with Arundo Analytics, Geollect, Intelligent Cargo Systems and NauticAI. "We are going forward on several promising paths with our partners," says Dennis Mol, VP, Digitalisation & Business Transformation, MacGregor. "Cases with high potential impact are being worked on, ranging from proactive, predictive maintenance to smartly guided lashing processes, feasibility tested spot cargo scoutings and safer mooring, enabled through a non-connected IoT solution."





Navis is cooperating with Loginno, a logistics IoT visionary. One concrete example of this cooperation will be joint involvement in the Contopia competition, an initiative aimed towards shipping companies looking to connect their containers to IoT producing real-time data. The winner will equip their fleet with Loginno's patented asset tracking devices, making it the world's first truly digital shipping line with smart containers. The competition results will be announced during Nor-Shipping 2019 in June.





"It is very exciting to see talks turning into practice," Tero Hottinen continues. "If we want to call ourselves leaders of intelligent cargo handling, we need to be on the cutting edge of digitalisation and constantly develop ourselves in that area."

For further information, please contact:





Tero Hottinen, Director Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec, tel. +358 44 583 8253, email tero.hottinen(at)cargotec.com

Antti Kalske, Digital and Brand Communications Manager, Cargotec, tel. +358 40 569 1534, email antti.kalske(at)cargotec.com





Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

