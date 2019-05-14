Aker Solutions ASA to Hold Investor Meetings on Possible Bond Issue

May 14, 2019 - Aker Solutions ASA has engaged DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the Nordic region, starting May 20, 2019.

Following these meetings and subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK-denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Aker Solutions helps the world meet its energy needs. We engineer the products, systems and services required to unlock energy. Our goal is to maximize recovery and efficiency of oil and gas assets, while using our expertise to develop the sustainable solutions of the future. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

