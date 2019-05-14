

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday, although underlying sentiment may remain cautious amid heightened trade tensions.



Asian stocks remain under selling pressure even as Chinese markets stabilized after a sharp sell-off on Monday. The losses are relatively small in comparison to the declines seen on Wall Street overnight.



Speaking at a White House dinner on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was optimistic about resolving the U.S. trade dispute with China.



'He just got back from China. We'll let you know in about three or four weeks whether or not it was successful ... but I have a feeling it's going to be very successful,' Trump said, referring to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's recent trade talks in Beijing.



The U.S. dollar struggled for direction and gold steadied near one-month high while oil prices rose on expectations that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will disrupt crude flows.



U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight after China announced plans to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump's recent decision to raise tariffs on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.



The Dow plunged 2.4 percent to a three-month closing low, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.4 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.4 percent to their lowest closing levels in over a month.



European markets also moved to the downside on Monday amid worries about Brexit and trade war concerns.



The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.2 percent. The German DAX lost 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.2 percent and the U.K. FTSE 100 declined 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX