Korea's Temple food, the tastes of seasonal vegetables, introduced by Ven Jeong Kwan from Netflix series "Chef's Table"

Templestay and Temple food event to take place in Torino and Roma, May 20 - 25

TORINO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ven Jeong Kwan, who has been recognized as a heroine of Netflix series "Chef's Table" with the introduction of Temple food, is going to visit Italy. How about trying Temple food in Italy with her if you have never tried it before?

The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism announced that it will participate in the "2019 Korea Week in Torino," organized by the Korean Embassy in Italy, the Consulate General of Korea in Milano and the Korean Cultural Center in Italy.

The event's highlight will be Ven Jeong Kwan's workshop for Baru Gongyang, or a traditional way of formal monastic meal, using a wooden bowl called baru. 20 participants, who applied in advance, are qualified to attend each workshop. During the workshop, Ven Jeong Kwan will explain the meaning of temple food and Baru Gongyang and provide a chance to try it.

Meanwhile, the Korean Cultural Center in Roma will offer a lecture on May 22, where participants have a chance to make Temple food by themselves. At the lecture, its characteristics and recipes will be introduced, followed by making Yeonnipbap, or steamed rice wrapped in a lotus leaf, stir-fried shiitake mushrooms in grain syrup and kimchi made of tomatoes and vegetables.

At this event, The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism will also provide 'Templestay' experience, a traditional cultural tourism content of Korea. Templestay literally means "staying at a temple" and it allows participants to experience a day of Buddhist monks, learning Korea's Buddhist culture. There will also be Templestay promotional video screening, exhibition of paper dolls and Temple Food, and making Lotus lantern.

For more information on detailed programs and application submission, please visit the Website of the Korean Cultural Center in Italy at http://italia.korean-culture.org.

< Schedule of the Event >

Date Program Venue May 20 (Mon) Templestay Experience Event Museum of Eastern Art, Torino May 21 (Tue) Baru Gongyang Workshop May 22(Wed) Templestay Experience Event Korean Cultural Center, Roma Lecture on Temple food May 24 (Fri) Baru Gongyang Workshop Grand Hotel Palace, Rome May 25 (Sat) Temple Food VIP Dinner

Contact: Templestay Information Center, support@templestay.com , +82-2-2031-2000

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885191/2019_Korea_Week_in_Torino.jpg